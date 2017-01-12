519,160 Shares in Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 519,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $9,712,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the second quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 22.8% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 113,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) opened at 48.33 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.30 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business earned $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 88.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Macquarie set a $52.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc is a provider of cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, such as Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest, and physical retail locations.

