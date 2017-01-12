41,042 Shares in HFF, Inc. (HF) Acquired by Piermont Capital Management Inc.

Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of HFF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of HFF by 98.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in HFF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in HFF by 65.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 53,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in HFF by 171.6% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its position in HFF by 41.1% in the second quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 307,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 89,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) traded down 1.30% on Thursday, hitting $28.78. 183,907 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.60. HFF, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $34.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. HFF had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that HFF, Inc. will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HF. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HFF in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HFF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Gerard T. Sansosti sold 22,500 shares of HFF stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $659,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,044.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Fowler sold 13,561 shares of HFF stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $412,796.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc is a provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to both the users and providers of capital in the United States commercial real estate industry. The Company offers capital markets services, including debt placement; investment sales; distressed debt and real estate owned advisory services; equity placement; investment banking and advisory services; loan sales, and commercial loan servicing.

