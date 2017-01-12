28,452 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Acquired by BRC Investment Management LLC

BRC Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,000. Charter Communications comprises about 1.3% of BRC Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $2,594,469,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 181.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,131,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,284,000 after buying an additional 3,310,589 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $721,102,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 211.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,412,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,881,000 after buying an additional 2,996,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 658.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,956,000 after buying an additional 2,596,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded down 1.18% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.02. 786,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.40 and a 200 day moving average of $259.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $298.79.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm earned $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was up 309.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post $0.60 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “28,452 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Acquired by BRC Investment Management LLC” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/28452-shares-in-charter-communications-inc-chtr-acquired-by-brc-investment-management-llc/1149898.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $333.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. RBC Capital Markets started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.26.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.