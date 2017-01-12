20,490 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Acquired by Piermont Capital Management Inc.

Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Synaptics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 70.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) traded down 3.07% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,373 shares. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $90.91. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company earned $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post $4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $67.50 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.68.

In related news, SVP Scott Deutsch sold 983 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $55,539.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,766.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wajid Ali sold 2,233 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $131,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products. The Company is a developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface product solutions that enable people to interact with a range of mobile computing, communications, entertainment and other electronic devices.

