16,000 Shares in Mednax, Inc (MD) Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Mednax, Inc (NYSE:MD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Bremer Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Mednax by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mednax by 0.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of Mednax by 0.5% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mednax by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mednax by 9.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mednax, Inc (NYSE:MD) traded down 0.20% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.16. 510,643 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.64. Mednax, Inc has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

Mednax (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Mednax had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $828 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Mednax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mednax, Inc will post $4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mednax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Mednax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Mednax in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Mednax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Mednax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.52 per share, with a total value of $139,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,374.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mednax

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The Company’s national network consists of approximately 3,240 affiliated physicians, including approximately 1,100 physicians who provide neonatal clinical care, in over 30 states and Puerto Rico, within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

