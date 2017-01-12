1,068,012 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc (EVH) Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 90.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) opened at 16.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The stock’s market cap is $1.14 billion. Evolent Health, Inc has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 69.04%. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current year.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $24.00 price target on Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Michael D’amato bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $171,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,383.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc supports integrated health systems in their migration towards value-based care and population health management. The Company’s services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services and health plan administration services.

