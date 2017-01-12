10,600 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Acquired by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPS Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 190.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,653,000 after buying an additional 747,245 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 57.4% in the second quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,628,000 after buying an additional 491,255 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 867,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after buying an additional 172,907 shares in the last quarter. Weatherbie Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 105.6% in the second quarter. Weatherbie Capital LLC now owns 311,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 159,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 122.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 253,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after buying an additional 139,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) traded down 1.86% on Thursday, hitting $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 75,149 shares. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. First Analysis initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $1,039,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,033.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 15,968 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $993,848.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions. The Company provides integrations and retail performance analytics across the world. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enables suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers to place, manage and fulfill orders.

