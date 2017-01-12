1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) Receives $12.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLWS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) opened at 10.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.24 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $50,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,985.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taiclet sold 45,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $484,884.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 450,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,023.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 30.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 379,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc is a provider of gourmet food and floral gifts for all occasions. The Company offers gifts for every occasion, including fresh flowers and a selection of plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, confections, candles, balloons and stuffed animals. The Company operates through three business segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets, and BloomNet Wire Service.

