Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Monsanto Company (MON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monsanto Company were worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in Monsanto Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Monsanto Company by 62.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Monsanto Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Monsanto Company by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Monsanto Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) traded down 0.143% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.285. 108,363 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.692 and a beta of 1.01. Monsanto Company has a one year low of $83.73 and a one year high of $114.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average of $103.81.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Monsanto Company had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 47.05%. Monsanto Company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monsanto Company will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Monsanto Company’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MON shares. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Monsanto Company from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Monsanto Company from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.46.

In other Monsanto Company news, EVP Kerry J. Preete sold 2,745 shares of Monsanto Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $277,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert T. Fraley sold 80,631 shares of Monsanto Company stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $8,227,587.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Monsanto Company

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and precision agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

