Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 90,800 Shares of Wipro Limited (WIT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,088,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wipro Limited were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro Limited by 2.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,509,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,453,000 after buying an additional 146,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wipro Limited by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,841,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,198,000 after buying an additional 190,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Wipro Limited by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 3,913,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Wipro Limited by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,988,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after buying an additional 808,439 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Wipro Limited by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after buying an additional 272,145 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) traded up 0.41% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 37,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Wipro Limited had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $137.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wipro Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Wipro Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Wipro Limited Company Profile

Wipro Limited (Wipro) is a global information technology (IT) services provider. It operates through two segments: IT Services and IT Products. The Company’s IT Services business provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development and hardware and software design.

