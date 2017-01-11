Zais Financial Corp. (ZFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zais Financial Corp. (NYSE:ZFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zais Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zais Financial Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zais Financial Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zais Financial Corp. by 6,297.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Zais Financial Corp. by 97.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Zais Financial Corp. by 43.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 152,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 46,451 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zais Financial Corp. (NYSE:ZFC) opened at 13.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. Zais Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Zais Financial Corp. Company Profile

ZAIS Financial Corp. invests in residential mortgage loans. The Company operates through residential mortgage investments segment and residential mortgage banking segment. The residential mortgage loan investments segment includes a portfolio of mortgage loans, which were distressed, re-performing or newly originated.

