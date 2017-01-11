Zacks: Vectren Corporation (VVC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.86 (Hold) from the seven analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vectren Corporation’s rating score has improved by 9.8% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.81 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vectren Corporation an industry rank of 71 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Vectren Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Vectren Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectren Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectren Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vectren Corporation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,591,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,870,000 after buying an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vectren Corporation by 71.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after buying an additional 123,334 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vectren Corporation by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 357,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectren Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 246,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vectren Corporation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 910,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,732,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) traded up 1.05% on Wednesday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 75,034 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.63. Vectren Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Vectren Corporation had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business earned $631 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vectren Corporation will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vectren Corporation

Vectren Corporation (Vectren) is an energy holding Company. The Company segregates its operations into groups, including the Utility Group, the Nonutility Group, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiary, Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc (Utility Holdings or VUHI), serves as the intermediate holding company for three public utilities: Indiana Gas Company, Inc (Indiana Gas), Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO) and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, Inc (VEDO).

