Zacks: Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $11.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rocky Brands an industry rank of 89 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCKY. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 377.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. TFS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 21.2% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) opened at 11.70 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $86.88 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rocky Brands had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. Analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post $0.18 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/zacks-rocky-brands-inc-rcky-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts/1147313.html.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of brand names, including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation and the licensed brand Michelin. The Company operates its business through three segments: wholesale, retail and military.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.