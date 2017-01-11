Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Teleflex Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Teleflex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) opened at 167.88 on Thursday. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $188.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.54.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm earned $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post $7.30 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-teleflex-incorporated-tfx-to-hold/1147320.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $802,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 71.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company markets and sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers, across the world, through a combination of its direct sales force and distributors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.