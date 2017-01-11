Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN) to “Hold”

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NW Natural is principally engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Oregon Public Utility Commission (OPUC) has allocated to NW Natural as its exclusive service area a major portion of western Oregon, including the Portland metropolitan area, most of the fertile Willamette Valley and the coastal area from Astoria to Coos Bay. NW Natural also holds certificates from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) granting it exclusive rights to serve portions of three Washington counties bordering the Columbia River. “

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Northwest Natural Gas Company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) opened at 58.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.31. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $66.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41.

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Northwest Natural Gas Company had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business earned $87.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lea Anne Doolittle sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $35,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries. The local gas distribution business, referred to as the utility segment, serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

