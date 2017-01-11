Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lyon William Homes (WLH) to Hold

Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through five reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado through the Village Homes brand. William Lyon Homes is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. “

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Lyon William Homes in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) traded up 0.06% on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 81,898 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.85. Lyon William Homes has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Lyon William Homes had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Lyon William Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyon William Homes will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-lyon-william-homes-wlh-to-hold/1148353.html.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 166,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $3,165,259.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,640,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,307,135.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of Lyon William Homes by 1,031.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 1,105,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 1,008,048 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Lyon William Homes by 24.5% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,833,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,913,000 after buying an additional 952,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lyon William Homes during the second quarter valued at $14,373,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyon William Homes during the third quarter valued at $13,789,000. Finally, Tricadia Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyon William Homes by 69.2% in the second quarter. Tricadia Capital Management LLC now owns 733,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 299,903 shares during the period.

About Lyon William Homes

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyon William Homes (WLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lyon William Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyon William Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.