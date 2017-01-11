Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kroger Company (The) (KR) to Hold

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “A dominant position among the nation’s largest grocery retailers enables Kroger to sustain sales growth, expand store base and boost market share. This is well reflected from the stock’s performance in the past three months, when it outperformed the Zacks categorized industry. We believe there remain enormous opportunities to augment identical supermarket sales, alleviate gross margin pressure and improve operating margin. In our view, Kroger’s long term earnings per share growth rate target of 8% to 11% seem achievable. However, stiff competition, deflationary environment and cautious consumer spending are making things tough for Kroger. The company succumbed to a negative earnings surprise in the third quarter, following an earnings beat in the preceding two quarters of fiscal 2016. The tough operating environment compelled management to narrow its fiscal 2016 earnings projection and provide a bleak outlook for fiscal 2017.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kroger Company (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Jefferies Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kroger Company (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Shares of Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) opened at 33.19 on Monday. Kroger Company has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Kroger Company (The) had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm earned $26.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kroger Company will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kroger Company (The) news, VP Oflen Mary Elizabeth Van sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $464,651.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $502,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,397.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Kroger Company (The) by 212.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Kroger Company (The) by 289.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger Company (The) during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Kroger Company (The) by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger Company (The) by 2.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger Company (The)

The Kroger Co (Kroger) operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores across the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It operates through retail operations segment. The Company operates, either directly or through its subsidiaries, approximately 2,778 retail food stores under a range of local banner names, approximately 1,387 of which have fuel centers.

