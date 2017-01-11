Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Hold

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “J&J’s Pharma segment is performing well despite challenges like generic competition for a few products, potential biosimilar competition and lower HCV revenues. While Pfizer’s launch of biosimilar Remicade creates some uncertainty regarding the segment’s sales growth in 2017, we believe that the impact may be manageable. Contribution from new as well as core products, share buybacks and the restructuring initiative should help drive results. Estimates have remained mostly stable lately ahead of the Q4 earnings results. J&J has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. J&J's shares have surpassed that of large-cap pharma industry in 2016. However, headwinds persist in the form of generics and biosimilar competition and pricing pressure.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JNJ. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 21st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded down 0.24% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.88. 508,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $315.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average is $118.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $126.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post $6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Hold” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-johnson-johnson-jnj-to-hold/1148086.html.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Charles Prince acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,846.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,197.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $6,124,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $2,168,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.0% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.