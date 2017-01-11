Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (SAUC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. is engaged in restaurant business. It is the creator, developer, operator and franchisor of ultra-casual restaurants and bars. The company operates two complementary concepts: Bagger Dave’s Legendary Burger Tavern(R) and Buffalo Wild Wings(R). It operates primarily in Michigan, Florida, Illinois, Indiana and Missouri. Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. is based in Southfield, Michigan. “

Shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings (NASDAQ:SAUC) opened at 1.55 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $41.34 million. Diversified Restaurant Holdings has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

In other Diversified Restaurant Holdings news, CFO Phyllis A. Knight purchased 100,000 shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,666.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diversified Restaurant Holdings

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (DHR) is a restaurant company. The Company operates two complementary concepts: Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar (BWW) and Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern (Bagger Dave’s). The Company operates through two segments: BWW and Bagger Dave’s. The Company has approximately 80 restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Missouri.

