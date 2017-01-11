Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 (DLGNF) to Strong-Buy

DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 (NASDAQ:DLGNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “

DLGNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. DZ Bank AG reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 (NASDAQ:DLGNF) traded up 5.16% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. 1,161 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

