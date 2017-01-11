Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ciner Resources LP (CINR) to Hold

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Ciner Resources LP, a master limited partnership, producers of natural soda ash. It operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business primarily in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. Ciner Resources LP, formerly known as OCI Resources LP, is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ciner Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) opened at 30.90 on Monday. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business earned $121 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciner Resources will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ciner Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciner Resources by 45.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Ciner Resources by 401.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ciner Resources during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new stake in Ciner Resources during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP, formerly OCI Resources LP, owns a controlling interest consisting of 51% membership interest in Ciner Wyoming LLC (Ciner Wyoming). Ciner Wyoming produces soda ash and serves a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The Company processes trona ore into soda ash, a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper and other consumer and industrial products.

