Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BGNE. Maxim Group set a $41.00 price objective on BeiGene and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) opened at 31.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The stock’s market cap is $1.03 billion. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.30. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene will post ($3.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Malley bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,760,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $56,335,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 34.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,300,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,550,000 after buying an additional 583,277 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter worth $58,930,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BeiGene by 142.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,102,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,976,000 after buying an additional 648,370 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter worth $21,567,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 18.4% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 493,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 76,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing its product candidate, BGB-3111, a potent and selective small molecule Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for the treatment of a range of lymphomas.

