Zacks Investment Research Lowers TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU) to Sell

TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Separately, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) traded down 1.815% on Wednesday, reaching $12.715. 91,419 shares of the company were exchanged. TIM Participacoes has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.546 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSU. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participacoes SA (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular SA, which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District.

