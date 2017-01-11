Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. (DFT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. (NYSE:DFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. is a leading owner, developer, operator and manager of wholesale data centers and a real estate investment trust. The Company’s data centers are highly specialized, secure facilities used primarily by national and international technology companies to house, power and cool the computer servers that support many of their most critical business processes. DuPont Fabros Technology is headquartered in Washington, DC. “

DFT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Dupont Fabros Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dupont Fabros Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Dupont Fabros Technology from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Dupont Fabros Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dupont Fabros Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.33 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dupont Fabros Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.72.

Shares of Dupont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) traded up 0.2024% during trading on Friday, hitting $47.1352. 257,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.5594 and a beta of 0.63. Dupont Fabros Technology has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41.

Dupont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $134.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. Dupont Fabros Technology had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dupont Fabros Technology will post $1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Dupont Fabros Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

In other Dupont Fabros Technology news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,193.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Foster sold 5,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $245,789.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFT. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dupont Fabros Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dupont Fabros Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dupont Fabros Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dupont Fabros Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dupont Fabros Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Dupont Fabros Technology Company Profile

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc (DFT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a self-administered and self-managed company that owns, acquires, develops and operates wholesale data centers. The Company’s customers outsource their applications, and include national and international enterprises across various industries, such as technology, Internet content providers, media, communications, cloud providers, healthcare and financial services.

