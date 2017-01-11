Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smart (SFS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart (NYSE:SFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Smart & Final Stores, Inc. is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer that serves household and business customers. It operates grocery and foodservice stores under the Smart & Final, Smart & Final Extra! and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho. The Company’s stores offer various products, including basic grocery, produce, dairy, meat, beverage, foodservice, packaging, and janitorial items. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on shares of Smart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Smart in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Smart in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Smart in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Smart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Shares of Smart (NYSE:SFS) opened at 14.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.26. Smart has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $18.36.

Smart (NYSE:SFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Smart had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Smart will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart news, CEO David G. Hirz sold 106,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,527,685.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott R. Drew sold 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $752,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,633 shares in the company, valued at $474,275.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Smart by 1.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Smart by 16.1% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Smart by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Smart during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in Smart by 35.5% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 294,931 shares during the period.

Smart Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc is a food retailer. The Company serves household and business customers through approximately two store banners, including Smart & Final and Cash & Carry. The Company operates through two business segments: Smart & Final and Cash & Carry. The Smart & Final segment is based in Commerce, California and includes over 90 legacy Smart & Final stores and approximately 130 Extra! format stores, which focus on household and business customers and are located in California, Arizona and Nevada.

