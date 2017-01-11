Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NRZ. FBR & Co restated a buy rating on shares of New Residential Investment Corp. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nomura started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment Corp. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment Corp. in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment Corp. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) opened at 16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.97.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. New Residential Investment Corp. had a net margin of 38.93% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) to Hold” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-new-residential-investment-corp-nrz-to-hold/1147421.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. New Residential Investment Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 112.20%.

In related news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Capital Advisory Services increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Investors Capital Advisory Services now owns 27,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 14,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. by 11.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company conducts its business through the segments, which include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), investments in servicer advances, investments in real estate securities, investments in real estate loans, investments in consumer loans and corporate.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.