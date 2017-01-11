Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) to Hold

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Navigant has outperformed the industry over a period of 90 days. The company continues to focus on cost-streamlining and restructuring activities to better align its capacity with market demand. Navigant expects its future growth to primarily come from expanded capabilities in the healthcare and energy sectors. The company is presently developing data analytic tools across multiple groups to meet the growing demand for technology-enabled solutions. Navigant also raised its guidance for 2016 on favorable growth dynamics. The company has a positive earnings history, while earnings estimates have remained steady over the last month. However, stiff competitions, low barriers to entry and currency fluctuations are likely to peg back its profitability to some extent. Relatively limited new assignments and regulatory stringencies due to the uncertainty in the global economy remain other headwinds.”

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 47,020 shares. Navigant Consulting has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $27.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm earned $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of Navigant Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $200,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,168.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of Navigant Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $122,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,360.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Navigant Consulting by 22.4% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,898,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after buying an additional 347,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Navigant Consulting by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,906,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after buying an additional 300,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Navigant Consulting by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,315,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,049,000 after buying an additional 270,584 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Navigant Consulting by 64.0% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 611,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 238,641 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Navigant Consulting by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,331,000 after buying an additional 195,561 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc (Navigant) is a global professional services firm. The Company serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. The Company operates in four segments: Disputes, Investigations & Economics; Financial, Risk & Compliance; Healthcare, and Energy. The Disputes, Investigations & Economics segment’s professional services include valuation and economic analysis, as well as accounting, regulatory, construction and computer forensic expertise.

