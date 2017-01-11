Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MRC Global Inc. (MRC) to Hold

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Post third-quarter 2016 earnings, MRC Global's shares outperformed the Zacks Categorized Steel Pipe & tubes industry. The company’s revenues in third-quarter 2016 were up 4.5% year over year. MRC Global remains bullish in improving its business on the back of superior customer relationships, working capital optimization and operational expense management. Even so, the recently signed contracts are also anticipated to generate benefits in the near term. However, headwinds such as weak energy resource prices, Brexit vote and slow domestic demand of emerging markets have been weighing over MRC Global’s sales. Moreover, other issues such as appreciation of the U.S. dollar, extensive industry rivalry and weakening steel price also remain major causes of worry for the company. Over the last 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock remained unchanged for 2016 but moved north for 2017.”

Separately, Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) opened at 20.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.92 billion.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $793 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.67 million. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global will post ($0.47) EPS for the current year.

In other MRC Global news, Director H B. Wehrle III sold 50,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $1,059,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 16.1% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 115,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at $6,822,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 9.6% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 424,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company operates through three segments: the United States of America, Canada and International. It has branches in principal industrial, hydrocarbon producing and refining areas throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and Kazakhstan.

