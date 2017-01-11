Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Infinera Corporation (INFN) to Sell

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

INFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infinera Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera Corporation in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Infinera Corporation in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) traded up 2.93% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,815 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.50. Infinera Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Infinera Corporation had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $185.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Infinera Corporation will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Infinera Corporation (INFN) to Sell” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-infinera-corporation-infn-to-sell/1148895.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera Corporation by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera Corporation by 275.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 327,802 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera Corporation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infinera Corporation during the second quarter worth $4,658,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Infinera Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera Corporation

Infinera Corporation is a provider of optical transport networking systems to service providers. The Company operates through optical transport networking systems segment. The Company serves Tier 1 and Tier 2 telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers, cable operators, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education institutions and government entities around the world.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera Corporation (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.