Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CYS Investments, Inc. (CYS) to Sell

CYS Investments, Inc. (NYSE:CYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CYS Investments, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in residential mortgage pass-through securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae. CYS Investments, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. CYS Investments, Inc., formally known as Cypress Sharpridge Investments, Inc., is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of CYS Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CYS Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CYS Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) opened at 7.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. CYS Investments has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.59.

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. CYS Investments had a net margin of 77.50% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CYS Investments will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. CYS Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In other CYS Investments news, CEO Kevin E. Grant sold 174,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $1,504,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 649,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,622.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Tyson sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $53,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,035.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CYS Investments by 1,100.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,601,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 1,468,382 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in CYS Investments by 9.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,736,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after buying an additional 143,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CYS Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,303,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,249,000 after buying an additional 42,442 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in CYS Investments by 6.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,928,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after buying an additional 360,463 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CYS Investments by 12.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About CYS Investments

CYS Investments, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed security (Agency RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential mortgage loans; adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs), which have coupon rates that reset monthly, or hybrid ARMs, which have a coupon rate that is fixed for an initial period (approximately three, five, seven or 10 years).

