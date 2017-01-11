Cheetah Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:CMCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cheetah Mobile Inc. engages in developing Internet security software. The Company operates a platform that offers mission critical applications for its users and global content distribution channels. Its mission critical applications include Clean Master; Battery Doctor; Duba Anti-virus; Cheetah Browser; Photo Grid and Antutu Benchmark. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of Cheetah Mobile (NASDAQ:CMCM) opened at 9.80 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The stock’s market cap is $1.35 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-cheetah-mobile-inc-cmcm-to-sell/1147439.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCM. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 97.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 957,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 472,562 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter valued at $439,000.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc is a holding company. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries, variable interest entities (VIEs) and a VIE’s subsidiary are engaged in the provision of online marketing services, Internet value-added services, and Internet security services and others. The Company operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels for its customers, both of which are powered by its cloud-based data analytics engines.

