Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) to Strong Sell

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “American Public Education's lower enrollment of students using military TA and FSA resulted in weak revenues at APUS in the past few quarters. Even Hondros College revenues, which registered strong growth in the past, have declined significantly over the last four quarters. In fact, management does not expect enrollment at Hondros College to improve any time soon. However, management’s enrollment growth initiatives are driving the quality mix of students and persistence rates, while reducing bad debt expenses. Though these initiatives may drive long-term growth, enrollment and revenue are not likely to be impressive in the near term. Again, although shares of American Public Education outperformed the Zacks categorized Schools industry in the last one year period, estimates have moved downward in the last 60 days.”

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) traded down 1.56% on Monday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 890 shares. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.28.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.39 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Public Education will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 16.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 602,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 86,465 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 24.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 178,218 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 196.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 71,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 47,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc is a provider of online and on-campus postsecondary education. The Company’s segments include American Public Education Segment (APEI Segment), which consists of the operational activities of APUS, other corporate activities and minority investments, and Hondros College of Nursing Segment (HCON Segment), which consists of the operational activities of HCON.

