Zacks Investment Management Buys New Stake in Dean Foods Company (DF)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.18% of Dean Foods Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dean Foods Company by 388.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Dean Foods Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dean Foods Company by 52.9% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 829,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after buying an additional 287,257 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods Company during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods Company during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) traded down 0.44% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.58. 1,126,354 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.26. Dean Foods Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $22.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Dean Foods Company had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dean Foods Company will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dean Foods Company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dean Foods Company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dean Foods Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dean Foods Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dean Foods Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

In other Dean Foods Company news, SVP Scott K. Vopni sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $653,823.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $484,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Wayne Mailloux sold 5,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $120,663.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dean Foods Company

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk and other dairy case products in the United States. The Company operates through manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a wide variety of branded and private label dairy case product segment.

