Yadkin Financial Corporation (YDKN) Director J Adam Abram Sells 15,365 Shares of Stock

Yadkin Financial Corporation (NYSE:YDKN) Director J Adam Abram sold 15,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $530,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 432,444 shares in the company, valued at $14,927,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yadkin Financial Corporation (NYSE:YDKN) opened at 34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. Yadkin Financial Corporation has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $35.18.

Yadkin Financial Corporation (NYSE:YDKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Yadkin Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 17.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Yadkin Financial Corporation will post $1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Yadkin Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Yadkin Financial Corporation by 168.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 92,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 57,875 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yadkin Financial Corporation by 14.8% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Yadkin Financial Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Yadkin Financial Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YDKN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yadkin Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens cut shares of Yadkin Financial Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yadkin Financial Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

About Yadkin Financial Corporation

Yadkin Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its business operations through its subsidiary, Yadkin Bank, which is a chartered community bank that provides services in approximately 110 branches across North Carolina and South Carolina. Yadkin Bank provides banking, mortgage, investment and insurance services to businesses and consumers across the Carolinas.

