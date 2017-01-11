Xcerra Corporation (XCRA) Shares Sold by Piermont Capital Management Inc.

Piermont Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Xcerra Corporation (NASDAQ:XCRA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Xcerra Corporation worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcerra Corporation during the second quarter worth $112,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. increased its stake in Xcerra Corporation by 8.3% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Xcerra Corporation by 60.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcerra Corporation during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcerra Corporation by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcerra Corporation (NASDAQ:XCRA) traded up 1.14% on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,012 shares. The firm has a market cap of $431.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. Xcerra Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Xcerra Corporation (NASDAQ:XCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Xcerra Corporation had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $80.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xcerra Corporation will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XCRA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xcerra Corporation to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Xcerra Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xcerra Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xcerra Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

About Xcerra Corporation

Xcerra Corporation is a provider of test and handling capital equipment, interface products, test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The Company operates through six segments: Semiconductor Test, Semiconductor Handlers, Contactors, PCB Test, Probes/Pins and Fixtures.

