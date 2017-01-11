Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Shares Bought by KCG Holdings Inc.

KCG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,171 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) traded up 0.67% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.56. 1,315,277 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.06. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/xcel-energy-inc-xel-shares-bought-by-kcg-holdings-inc/1148383.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider David L. Eves sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $405,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,186.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers. Its segments are regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The regulated electric utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.