Wunderlich Lowers Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) to Hold

Wunderlich cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) opened at 10.25 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $429.67 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is -688.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 66,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation by 38.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,028,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after buying an additional 335,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation by 147.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 181,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in, financing and managing a portfolio of real estate related securities, whole-loans and other financial assets. The Company’s portfolio consists of Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) (including To-Be-Announced securities (TBAs)), Non-Agency RMBS, Agency and Non-Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and Whole-Loans.

