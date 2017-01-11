Wpp Plc (WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Investec

Investec restated their hold rating on shares of Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.28) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Wpp Plc in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.54) price objective on shares of Wpp Plc in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.54) price objective on shares of Wpp Plc in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,989 ($24.19) price objective on shares of Wpp Plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Beaufort Securities upgraded shares of Wpp Plc to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,893.05 ($23.02).

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) opened at 1878.00 on Thursday. Wpp Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,204.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,882.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,753.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,733.01. The firm’s market cap is GBX 24.11 billion.

About Wpp Plc

WPP plc (WPP) operates in four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Consumer Insight; Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. Advertising and Media Investment Management, where it operates advertising networks Ogilvy & Mather Advertising, JWT, Y&R, Grey, bates and the United Network.

