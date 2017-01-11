World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a sell rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.69.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 258,649 shares. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.69.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business earned $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.40 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 376,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE) is a media and entertainment company. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

