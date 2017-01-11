World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,602 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYG. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 62.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 59,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Midas Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 101.9% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 3,006,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 1,517,443 shares in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) traded down 0.153% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.265. 3,778,148 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.347 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $4.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/world-asset-management-inc-boosts-stake-in-lloyds-banking-group-plc-lyg/1148371.html.

LYG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Davy Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC Company Profile

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc provides financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom but also overseas. The Company’s business activities include retail and commercial banking, long-term savings, protection and investment. It operates through its segments, including Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance and Insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.