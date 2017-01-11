World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group lowered shares of World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WRLD. Stephens raised World Acceptance Corporation from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance Corporation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded World Acceptance Corporation from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) traded up 2.09% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,481 shares. World Acceptance Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $540.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.77.

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. World Acceptance Corporation had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company earned $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Corporation will post $8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $74,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in World Acceptance Corporation during the second quarter valued at $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in World Acceptance Corporation by 91.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in World Acceptance Corporation by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in World Acceptance Corporation by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in World Acceptance Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance Corporation

World Acceptance Corporation operates a small-loan consumer finance business in 15 states and Mexico as of March 31, 2016. The Company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. The Company offers standardized installment loans generally between $300 and $4,000 through 1,339 branches in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Mexico as of March 31, 2016.

