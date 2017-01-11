Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Woodward worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Woodward by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 14.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Woodward by 3.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) traded up 0.72% on Wednesday, reaching $69.66. 166,012 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.25. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $71.46.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Woodward had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm earned $590.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post $3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/woodward-inc-wwd-shares-bought-by-crawford-investment-counsel-inc/1148587.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $114,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and service provider of energy controls and optimization solutions. The Company has production and assembly facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia, and promotes its products and services through its worldwide locations. The Company’s is engaged in providing energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and energy markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.