Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial Corporation in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.65. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial Corporation’s FY2017 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/wintrust-financial-corporation-to-post-fy2016-earnings-of-3-61-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts-wtfc/1148164.html.

Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) traded up 0.194% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.358. 120,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.206 and a beta of 0.92. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $74.47.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Wintrust Financial Corporation had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business earned $271.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider David L. Stoehr sold 7,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $398,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $442,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marla F. Glabe purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,405. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/wintrust-financial-corporation-to-post-fy2016-earnings-of-3-61-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts-wtfc/1148164.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation by 138.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation by 6.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 213,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation by 45.5% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial Corporation

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southeastern Wisconsin through its banking subsidiaries (the banks).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.