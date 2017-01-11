Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Stake Increased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) by 260.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 56.2% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 521.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 192,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 161,636 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 56.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 88.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) traded up 0.98% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. 21,370,706 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The firm’s market cap is $21.61 billion.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post ($0.04) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Williams Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group cut their target price on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.09.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.23 per share, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rory Lee Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids and olefins. The Company’s segments include Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other. Its Williams Partners segment consists of its consolidated partnership in Williams Partners L.P., including gas pipeline, which consists of interstate natural gas pipelines and pipeline joint project investments, and midstream business, which provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing and compression services.

