Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 31 Shares of Visa Inc. (V)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 20.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) traded up 0.60% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,499,170 shares. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12. The firm has a market cap of $191.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Visa had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 39.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post $3.29 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 31 Shares of Visa Inc. (V)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/wilbanks-smith-thomas-asset-management-llc-buys-31-shares-of-visa-inc-v/1148765.html.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 6th. Vetr cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.18 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.12 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $1,534,020.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,480.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles W. Scharf sold 772,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $63,881,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $70,490,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a payments technology company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Visa U.SA Inc (Visa U.SA), Visa International Service Association (Visa International), Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited, Visa Canada Corporation, Inovant LLC and CyberSource Corporation (CyberSource), operate a processing network, VisaNet, which facilitates authorization, clearing and settlement of payment transactions around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.