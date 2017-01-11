Whittier Trust Co. Holds Stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD)

Whittier Trust Co. maintained its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banced Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 10.8% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 12.9% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 33.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 22.6% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 60,002 shares during the period. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 3.4% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) traded up 0.79% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,602 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm earned $8.75 billion during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank (The) had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 21.61%. Toronto Dominion Bank (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.4067 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Toronto Dominion Bank (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank (The) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Dundee Securities started coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank (The) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) operates as a bank in North America. The Bank is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

