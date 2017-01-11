Whittier Trust Co. Has $669,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)

Whittier Trust Co. held its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7,555.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $183,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) traded up 2.39% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,624,332 shares. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen and Company lowered Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corporation set a $51.00 price objective on Agilent Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

In other news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $213,138.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Didier Hirsch sold 22,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,079,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,023 shares in the company, valued at $9,216,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

