Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $14.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vetr downgraded Whiting Petroleum Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.01 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. KLR Group raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum Corporation from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) traded up 2.58% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. 4,357,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The stock’s market cap is $3.57 billion. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The company earned $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.95 million. Whiting Petroleum Corporation had a negative net margin of 106.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corporation will post ($2.21) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 33.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 31.1% in the second quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 10.5% in the second quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,048,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 99,564 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains and Permian Basin regions of the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

