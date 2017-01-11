White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 224.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.5% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,407,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,805,000. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) traded up 0.23% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $844.03. 9,013 shares of the company were exchanged. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $689.31 and a 12-month high of $874.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $848.08 and a 200 day moving average of $831.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

In other news, Chairman Raymond Joseph Rene Barrette sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.89, for a total value of $1,735,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include OneBeacon, HG Global/BAM and Other Operations. Its principal businesses are conducted through its insurance, reinsurance and insurance services subsidiaries and affiliates. Its OneBeacon segment consists of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd., which owns a family of property and casualty insurance companies (collectively, OneBeacon).

