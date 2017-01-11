Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser Company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. CLSA lowered Weyerhaeuser Company from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser Company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) opened at 30.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm earned $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser Company had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser Company news, insider Denise M. Merle sold 6,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $214,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser Company by 99.7% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser Company by 416.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser Company during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser Company

Weyerhaeuser Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner of timberlands. It is principally engaged in growing and harvesting timber, as well as manufacturing, distributing and selling products made from trees. Its segments include Timberlands, Wood Products and Cellulose Fibers.

